Türkiye on Thursday said the National Security Council (MGK) would closely and carefully monitor the disarmament and dissolution of the terrorist group PKK and its affiliates.

Following a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the MGK, in a written statement, said that by achieving the goal of a terror-free Türkiye, the country's national unity and solidarity will be further strengthened.

The PKK is expected to convene a congress soon to announce its dissolution in line with the call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan.

Öcalan last month called on his group to lay down arms and dissolve in what would mark the end of more than four decades of PKK’s campaign of terrorism targeting Türkiye.

Erdoğan’s government ally Devlet Bahçeli, who spearheaded the terror-free initiative for the group to disband, similarly on Thursday urged the PKK to heed Öcalan’s call and convene its congress “without delay,” warning about the risks of postponing such a decision and potential complications.

The MGK went on to say Türkiye would continue supporting efforts to establish lasting stability in Syria and eliminate all terrorist groups in the country, including the PKK’s local offshoot, the YPG.

It said the provocations designed to destabilize the stability are carefully monitored, adding that Syria's territorial integrity and its religious, sectarian and ethnic identities and unitary structure will be preserved.

The MGK also noted that Israel must immediately return to a cease-fire regime by putting an end to policies of genocide and occupation, adding that humanitarian aid should be delivered in an unhindered and adequate manner.

Legitimate steps will be taken for the people of Gaza to live in their homeland in security, peace and prosperity, and efforts to rebuild the devastated Gaza will continue, it said.

Expressing Türkiye's satisfaction over negotiations and diplomatic efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, the MGK noted that Ankara will continue to take initiatives to conclude the process with a fair and honorable agreement to establish lasting peace.

Regarding Bosnia-Herzegovina, it reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Ankara "will closely monitor all developments that may have a negative impact on the peaceful environment in the Balkans and will continue to make efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region with an inclusive and embracing approach," the MGK underscored.

During the MGK meeting, it was stated that Türkiye would support the welfare, peace and stability of the region by leveraging its strong defense industry, strategic location and military capabilities.

Ankara will also contribute to its alliances and cooperate with other partners in security and stability, the MGK underlined.

Also, the importance of revitalizing Turkish-European Union relations and Türkiye's key role in Europe's security planning was also emphasized, it added.