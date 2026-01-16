The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) announced Friday that a fugitive member of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) accused of helping plan the 2016 assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Türkiye has changed his name and is living in Canada under a new identity.

Security sources told Turkish media that Cemal Karaata, who is wanted on terrorism and espionage charges and is subject to a Red Notice request, has adopted the name Salih Ada after fleeing Türkiye. Karaata is described by Turkish investigators as one of the planners behind the killing of Andrey Karlov, Russia’s ambassador to Ankara, who was shot dead by an off-duty Turkish police officer at an art exhibition in December 2016.

According to the sources, Karaata is believed to be residing in the Canadian province of Ontario, where he is allegedly working as a psychotherapist at a private counseling service under his assumed name. The reports claim he offers therapy for anxiety, depression and anger management.

Canadian authorities have not publicly commented on the allegations.

Turkish officials identify Karaata as a senior figure within FETÖ’s so-called secret ("mahrem") network inside state institutions, alleging he operated as a handler for intelligence-related activities.

Before leaving Türkiye, Karaata worked as an assistant professor in the English department at the now-closed Fatih University in Istanbul, according to investigators. Authorities allege he used his academic position as cover for espionage activities.

The Turkish government accuses FETÖ, which it holds responsible for a failed coup attempt in July 2016, of running clandestine networks within the military, police and intelligence agencies.

Security sources said Karaata changed his name partly out of fear of retaliation by Russian operatives following the ambassador’s killing. The sources also alleged that he maintains regular contact with Canadian security officials, though no evidence was publicly presented to support the claim.

Turkish authorities say many senior FETÖ members fled abroad following the coup attempt, while lower-level members faced lengthy prison sentences in Türkiye.

Investigators claim the group continues to provide financial and logistical support to its senior fugitives in Europe and North America, allowing them to maintain comfortable lifestyles while avoiding extradition.

Russian envoy, Karlov, was killed by an off-duty police officer in 2016, at a time of restoration in Turkish-Russian relations. FETÖ was accused of ordering the murder carried out by Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, who was killed in a shootout with police after the assassination at an art gallery in the Turkish capital.

FETÖ has been facing increased scrutiny following the July 15, 2016 coup attempt that killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others. Tens of thousands of people were detained, arrested or dismissed from public sector jobs following the attempt under a state of emergency.

The terrorist group faces operations almost daily as investigators still try to unravel their massive network of infiltrators everywhere.