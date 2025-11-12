Palestinian group Hamas is prepared to take constructive steps to make the current Gaza ceasefire permanent, and Israel should demonstrate the same commitment, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday.

“The Gaza Strip is a part of Palestine; it must remain so and be treated as such,” Fidan said during a joint news conference in Ankara with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

Fidan also noted that his recent meetings at the White House provided an opportunity to outline Türkiye’s positions on key regional issues, including Syria.

For his part, Abdelatty reaffirmed Cairo’s support for Syria’s security, stability, and sovereignty, emphasizing that the country “poses no threat to others in the region.”

Abdelatty said he held “fruitful consultations” with Fidan on bilateral and regional matters and announced plans to convene the second session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Cairo soon, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan set to attend.

Highlighting the “unprecedented momentum” in bilateral ties, Abdelatty said Türkiye and Egypt aim to boost their trade volume to $15 billion in the coming years.

Turning to Gaza, he called for the urgent delivery of medical aid and the swift organization of a reconstruction conference, stressing the need for accelerated humanitarian assistance “as winter approaches.”