The Turkish Defense Ministry said Thursday that a newly signed defense agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not intended as an alternative or rival to NATO but as a mechanism designed to complement the international security architecture and strengthen regional stability.

The ministry's spokesperson, Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk, said the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Aug. 7, aims to institutionalize and deepen existing defense and security cooperation among the three countries.

“The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is not an alternative or rival structure to NATO,” Aktürk told the ministry’s weekly briefing in Ankara. He said the pact is regarded as a complementary mechanism that would contribute to regional security and stability.

The agreement is defensive in nature and does not designate any country as a common enemy or adversary, the ministry underlined.

Under the pact, the three countries plan to establish strategic political and military mechanisms involving their defense and foreign ministers as well as chiefs of general staff or armed forces commanders.

Military cooperation is expected to expand gradually, beginning with command-post and field exercises before progressing to joint drills involving land, naval and air forces, air defense assets and unmanned systems.

The ministry said other countries could eventually be considered for participation if the mechanism matures and the three members reach a consensus.

“The ultimate goal is to establish an institutional mechanism that functions effectively in peacetime, is prepared for potential crises and can provide concrete military support when necessary,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, whose critical infrastructure and oil facilities have come under attack as part of the war in Iran, has been looking to diversify its defense partnerships. In September, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense pact that also defines any attack on either nation as an attack on both. The agreement also comes amid rising tensions between Türkiye and Israel over Gaza and other regional conflicts, including the war in Iran and Lebanon.

Terror-free Türkiye

Aktürk also addressed Türkiye’s ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, describing it as historically significant for permanently removing terrorism from the country’s agenda and strengthening social cohesion and regional stability.

The Defense Ministry has begun work with other state institutions to implement Article 8 of recently adopted legislation related to the process, he said.

Three more PKK members who fled the terrorist group’s shelters surrendered over the past week, according to the ministry.

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) would continue operations against threats to the country’s security “without interruption and with determination” both within Türkiye’s borders and beyond, he said.

On border security, Aktürk said Turkish forces detained 499 people attempting to cross the country’s borders illegally over the past week, including one suspected member of a terrorist organization, while another 716 people were prevented from crossing.

Since Jan. 1, authorities have detained 7,942 people attempting illegal border crossings and prevented another 45,518 from crossing, he added.

Gaza, regional security

Turning to developments in the Middle East, Aktürk said lasting regional peace and stability depended on Israel ending its attacks and occupation in Gaza and Lebanon.

He accused Israel of continuing attacks that have deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called on the international community to take a stronger position based on international law and humanitarian principles.

Aktürk also criticized Israel over its rejection of a 15-point Gaza plan and said Israeli military activities in southern Lebanon were continuing despite a framework agreement.

Separately, the ministry said Türkiye is participating in talks on establishing a Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Saudi Arabia hosted a technical-level meeting in Riyadh on July 28, followed by talks among chiefs of general staff on July 30, the ministry said.

Türkiye is also participating in coordination meetings being held in Jeddah on Aug. 12-13.

The ministry said Ankara would continue working with Saudi authorities to help reduce tensions in the Gulf region and ensure the uninterrupted flow of international trade.