Türkiye has warned that Palestinians would continue resisting as long as Israeli occupation persists.

"The fundamental cause of the catastrophe we face in Gaza today is the Israeli occupation,” Türkiye's permanent representative to the U.N. Office in Geneva said Wednesday.

“As long as this occupation persists, resistance against the occupation by Palestinians will also continue," Burak Akçapar told an interaction dialogue session held within the framework of the 56th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Akçapar's remarks came after a statement by former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, chair commissioner of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, on investigating crimes committed in occupied Palestinian territories.

Akçapar said the report exposes some of the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israeli forces against civilians in Gaza.

He pointed out that Israel's continuous refusal to cooperate with the commission has overshadowed the report and findings based on Israeli sources regarding attacks on Israel did not pass the objectivity test.

He further said they support the report's call for an immediate and sustainable cease-fire, the lifting of the Gaza blockade and the uninterrupted, adequate and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as the mutual release of detainees and prisoners and an end to the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

He noted that these calls are in line with Resolution 2735, adopted by the U.N. Security Council, which aims to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza.

Urging every member of the global community to support the sovereign state of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem, Akçapar said, "Türkiye, as a leading humanitarian donor for Gaza, is ready to contribute to efforts aimed at resolving this significant conflict in our region.”

Israel has continued its brutal onslaught on Gaza despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the besieged enclave.

Israeli military pounded refugee camps in central Gaza overnight, killing and injuring dozens, while deepening its invasion into Rafah in the south, which housed over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people until May 7 when Israeli forces began the ground offensive into the city. Fewer than 100,000 are now believed to be left behind.

There has been no sign of let-up in Israeli onslaught as efforts by international mediators, backed by the U.S., have failed to persuade Israel to agree to a cease-fire, while Hamas insists on an end to the war.

Israel’s war on Gaza was triggered on Oct. 7 by an unprecedented incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas into southern Israel, which Israel said left 1,200 dead. Hamas also took 250 hostages.

Nearly 37,400 Palestinians have since been killed, most of them women and children, and more than 85,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

More than eight months into the war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah immediately.

Türkiye has been a virulent critic of Israel, has hosted Hamas leaders and welcomes the Palestinian resistance group as a liberation movement, unlike the majority of the Western world.

Ankara has called on the U.N. Security Council and the U.S. to exert pressure on Israel to accept a cease-fire proposal.

It is looking to become an official party to the genocide case at the ICJ next to South Africa, Spain and others. The Turkish government is working to form a crew of local and international jurists specifically for the case, local media reported earlier this month.

Earlier this year, a delegation of 15 Turkish legal experts presented a file to The Hague listing Israel’s war crimes. They cited evidence obtained on-site from Gaza, including notarized testimonies from the injured, civilians living there interviewed by phone and information from journalists who currently serve in the enclave and witness Israeli attacks firsthand.