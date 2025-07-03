The Turkish army held a press day on Thursday for Anatolian Eagle 2025, a multinational exercise held on a corner of the vast plain of Konya in the Anatolian heartland.

The exercise is an opportunity for NATO allies and other partners of Türkiye, ranging from Azerbaijan to Jordan, to enhance military cooperation and test their military capabilities.

The 3rd Main Jet Base Command hosted the exercise, which began the last week of June and was set to wrap up late Thursday. The exercise, which covered an area around and above Lake Tuz, is an advanced joint military simulation held at the base, which hosts Europe’s only tactical training center for military aviation.

Briefing the journalists, Maj. Gen. Mete Kuş, commander of the 3rd Main Jet Base Command, said this year’s exercise was planned as a “multidimensional operational environment.” He said it was the first time prewar crisis scenarios were played out at actual flights.

"Participants executed prevention and demolition operations against multiple cruise missile threats. For the first time in an international, conventional exercise, unmanned aerial vehicles participated in direct bombing missions,” he said.