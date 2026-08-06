Officials from Türkiye's Council of Higher Education (YÖK) and Syria's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday to advance educational cooperation between the two countries. The memorandum paves the way for the establishment of the Syria-Türkiye University in Damascus, as well as a separate cooperation agreement covering higher education and scientific research.

According to a statement from YÖK, delegations led by YÖK President Erol Özvar and Syrian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Marwan al-Halabi met before the signing ceremony.

Speaking at the meeting, Özvar said Türkiye and Syria are two friendly and brotherly countries bound by a shared history, culture and civilization, adding that he was pleased to see the renewed momentum in bilateral relations reflected in stronger cooperation in higher education.

He emphasized that strong and sustainable partnerships between universities would make significant contributions not only to academia but also to the future of both countries, regional stability and the strengthening of fraternal ties between their peoples. Özvar said he believed the meeting would place cooperation in higher education on a more institutional and lasting footing.

Noting that Türkiye would continue providing every possible form of support to strengthen Syria's educational infrastructure, Özvar said Turkish universities were ready to cooperate with Syrian universities in every field.

He added that the two sides could work together to establish joint undergraduate and graduate programs and said YÖK was also prepared to provide support in technical infrastructure, digitalization and knowledge sharing.

For his part, al-Halabi thanked Türkiye for its support in strengthening Syria's educational infrastructure and for the growing cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed the establishment of joint working groups between YÖK and Syria's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in specific fields.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the two sides underscores their shared determination to strengthen cooperation in higher education, scientific research, innovation and academic exchange, building on the historical, cultural and fraternal ties between Türkiye and Syria.

Under the memorandum, the two parties will continue work on the legal framework, governance structure, academic organization, student admission procedures, quality assurance mechanisms and administrative regulations for the planned Syria-Türkiye University in Damascus.

Draft legal and institutional documents for the establishment of the university will be prepared and submitted to the relevant authorities.

The university's establishment will depend on subsequent agreements between the parties and the completion of the necessary legal procedures in both countries.

The separate cooperation agreement on higher education and scientific research aims to strengthen coordination among the universities, educational institutions and research organizations of the two countries while expanding cooperation in higher education, scientific research and technology.

The agreement provides for the allocation of reciprocal scholarships and student quotas, the mutual recognition of academic degrees and diplomas, the facilitation of transfer opportunities for Syrian students, the development of advanced technology-oriented educational programs, support for the digital infrastructure of Syrian universities, the promotion of academic and student exchanges, the implementation of joint scientific research projects, the launch of joint bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs, and cooperation in quality assurance and accreditation.

The agreement also envisions organizing an annual Türkiye-Syria Universities Forum, to be hosted alternately by the two countries, considering the establishment of a "Sister (Twin) University Program" between Turkish and Syrian universities, and continuing joint efforts toward establishing the planned Syria-Türkiye University in Damascus.