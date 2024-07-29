The Turkish government on Monday hit out at Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz’s scandalous social media post threatening President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Katz, known for his anti-Turkish posts amid Türkiye’s rising criticism of the Israeli administration’s massacres in Gaza, likened Erdoğan to Iraq’s ousted leader Saddam Hussein. Erdoğan said on Sunday that Türkiye might intervene in Israel to stop the killings. Katz’s post said Erdoğan followed in the footsteps of Saddam and should remember what happened in Iraq.

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry reminded Katz of the fate of Adolf Hitler, “a perpetrator of genocide.” “Netanyahu, another perpetrator of genocide, will have the same fate. Those trying to destroy Palestinians will be held accountable just like the genocidal Nazis did. Humanity will stand with Palestinians. You cannot destroy Palestinians.”

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a separate statement that Erdoğan was the voice of conscience of humanity. In a social media post, Fidan noted, “International Zionist circles, particularly Israel, are in a hurry to suppress this righteous voice. The history has the same consequences for all genocide perpetrators and their supporters.”

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said in a social media post that “impertinent” statements by the Netanyahu administration, “which is being judged by the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide and war crimes,” were “null and void.”

“Humanity will eventually win, but Hitlers of today and those with the Nazi mindset will have the same end as they had in the past,” he said.