Almost one month before one of the most important summits in the history of NATO, the Turkish capital, Ankara, is on alert for the security of delegations from around the world. Among them will be U.S. President Donald Trump on his inaugural trip to Türkiye. To accommodate their safety, the capital’s various sites will have limited access during the July 7-8 summit.

Authorities will declare several venues “red zones” or areas with high security and limited access to pedestrians and vehicles. Among them are the city’s main airport, Esenboğa, and its surroundings, the venue of the summit, routes to and from the summit venue, and locations where the visiting delegations will be accommodated in 15 hotels. Authorities also banned public events and public assemblies between July 1 and July 15 across Ankara.

Some 40,000 security personnel, including police and gendarmerie officers, will be tasked with the security of the summit. Along with uniformed officers, plainclothes officers will be in charge of security in Ankara. In addition to CCTV cameras across the city, authorities will install high-tech “observer cams” at 100 critical locations during the summit.

Incoming flights from other countries to Esenboğa will be limited throughout the summit, while security checkpoints will be set up on the roads to Ankara.

Türkiye is also in contact with other countries over possible acts of protest by people involved in protests in said countries. Protesters subject to intelligence reports on them will not be allowed into the capital.

Preparations are being made for the needs of at least 6,000 people who will attend the summit.

Recently, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi chaired a meeting of top security officials for measures on the summit.

Along with security measures, Türkiye also renovated a military airport in the city’s Etimesgut district, and it will be reopened later this month to accommodate the large number of flights exclusively for the summit.