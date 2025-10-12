Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced that 17 trucks of food, three trucks of blankets, and tents are scheduled to cross into Gaza on Monday, continuing the country’s humanitarian support for the region amid a nascent cease-fire.

AFAD said in a statement on Sunday that since July 27, 2025, a total of 333 trucks of aid have been sent to Gaza. The shipments are part of broader humanitarian efforts coordinated by AFAD with contributions from the Turkish Red Crescent, other civil society organizations, and government agencies.

The agency also noted that since Oct. 7, 2023, a total of 101,725 tons of humanitarian supplies have reached Gaza via 16 ships and 14 aircraft during Israel’s genocidal war.

Following the Gaza cease-fire on Oct. 8, aid efforts have accelerated, including the recent transport of 100 trucks of supplies from El Arish, Egypt, to the Karem Abu Salem border crossing in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent.

AFAD emphasized that Türkiye continues to work closely with all relevant organizations to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Gaza.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a 20-point plan to bring a ceasefire to Gaza, release all Israeli captives being held there in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

Phase one of the deal came into force at midday Friday.

Phase two calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas' participation, the formation of a security force made up of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,700 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.