Türkiye will sustain its increasing struggle to develop, grow and strengthen despite all the pressures and provocations by clinging onto the ideals, goals and spirit of May 19, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Sunday.

Türkiye celebrates May 19 every year as the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, an occasion that evolved from a local celebration to a national holiday honoring the founder of the Republic of Türkiye and the youth he found hope in the revival of a country from the ashes of the collapsed Ottoman Empire.

Nationwide festivities pay tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who literally took the first step on the country’s path to independence after World War I when he landed in the Black Sea province of Samsun on May 19, 1919.

The day, which is also celebrated as Youth and Sports Day since 1938, gives an opportunity to the country’s youth to showcase their skills, in sports, arts and other activities in daylong events, which have evolved into weeklong activities in the past decades.

“May 19 is the day the first brick in the construction of Türkiye was placed 105 years ago in Samsun,” Erdoğan said in a written message on X, formerly Twitter.

Touting the Turkish nation’s resistance against captivity and struggle of existence, Erdoğan said, “The spirit of May 19 is the biggest capital of this nation and in it lies the meaning of standing up against hardships and fighting together.”

Calling on all 81 million citizens, he added: “You who are the soldiers of the 'Century of Türkiye' protect your history and present with such consciousness and confidence.”

“I once again congratulate our youths’ and nation’s May 19 and respectfully remember all heroes of our War of Independence, starting with Veteran Mustafa Kemal,” Erdoğan said.