Türkiye is opening a border gate on the southern frontier with Syria to manage the safe and voluntary return of the millions of Syrian migrants it hosts, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday, after the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar Assad.

Speaking at a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara was ready to support Syria’s rebuilding in any way it can.

In one of the biggest turning points for the Middle East in generations, opposition forces seized the Syrian capital, Damascus, and Assad fled to Russia following 13 years of civil war and more than 50 years of his family's brutal rule.

Türkiye welcomed Syrian refugees with open arms in the early years of the Syrian civil war that broke out in 2011 – becoming host to the largest number of refugees in the world.

Assad's fall has sparked widespread joy among Türkiye’s 3 million Syrian refugees. Hundreds of them gathered at two border crossings in southern Türkiye on Monday, eagerly anticipating their return home.

"In order to ease the traffic at the border, we're opening the Yayladağı border gate," Erdoğan said, referring to a crossing on the westerly edge of the border that has been closed since 2013.