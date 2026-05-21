Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Thursday that they would arrange special flights for Turkish citizens and citizens of other countries who were held by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla.

Fidan said in a social media post that they were working with all relevant agencies for safety and return of citizens held by Israel after illegal intervention to the flotilla. “We will continue safeguarding the rights of our citizens and fulfill our responsibility towards civilians in Gaza. We will continue our support to people of Palestine resolutely,” he said.

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