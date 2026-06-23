Military and civilian search and rescue units from Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Tuesday successfully completed the land phase of the Martyr Ensign Caner Gönyeli 2026 Search and Rescue Invitation Exercise in the Beşparmak Mountains near Girne (Kyrenia), demonstrating the two countries' ability to coordinate emergency response operations under challenging conditions.

The exercise, which has been held regularly since 2002, aims to enhance cooperation among military and civilian institutions responsible for search and rescue missions while improving readiness for emergencies in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The land phase began with a briefing at the Security Forces Command Headquarters, where officials highlighted the importance of the exercise in strengthening coordination between Türkiye and the TRNC.

Named after Lt. Caner Gönyeli, the exercise has become one of the most significant joint search and rescue activities conducted by the two countries. The drill is carried out in multiple phases and scenarios designed to test command and control capabilities, communication systems and operational readiness.

Passenger aircraft emergency

Tuesday's scenario focused on a passenger aircraft traveling between Türkiye’s İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport and Ercan Airport in Lefkoşa that transmitted a distress signal before disappearing from radar.

Following the emergency alert, the Main Search and Rescue Coordination Center notified the Ercan Air Search and Rescue Coordination Center, triggering a large scale rescue operation involving both Turkish and TRNC assets.

TRNC authorities immediately dispatched search and rescue teams, helicopters, an air ambulance and medical personnel to the designated area. As the operation expanded, additional support was requested from Türkiye.

In response, Türkiye deployed search and rescue teams, fixed wing aircraft, a rescue helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle to assist with locating the aircraft and coordinating rescue efforts.

After aircraft and helicopters identified the simulated crash site in the mountainous terrain, the operation entered its rescue phase.

Search and rescue personnel were transported to the area by helicopter, while gendarmerie units used fast rope techniques to descend into difficult terrain and reach injured passengers. First aid was administered at the scene before casualties were evacuated.

Critically injured victims were transported from the area by helicopters belonging to the TRNC Security Forces Command and Türkiye's Gendarmerie General Command.

Firefighting units simultaneously responded to a simulated blaze aboard the aircraft while security personnel secured the surrounding area to ensure the safety of rescue teams operating at the scene.

Medical teams then transferred injured passengers to hospitals using ambulances and air evacuation assets.

Drone supported reconnaissance also played an important role in the scenario. During aerial scanning operations, two additional injured individuals were located near a cliff edge and in a forested area. Rescue teams successfully recovered both casualties and transported them to medical facilities by helicopter and ambulance.

Türkiye, TRNC participation

The exercise brought together a wide range of military and civilian institutions from both countries, highlighting the importance of interoperability in responding to emergencies that may occur in the region.

Türkiye participated through both the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Interior. The Defense Ministry contributed six aircraft, one vessel and one search and rescue team, while the Interior Ministry deployed six aircraft, one vessel and three search and rescue teams.

The TRNC also contributed aircraft, vessels and five search and rescue teams, reinforcing efforts to improve coordination among participating units.

Officials said the exercise serves as an opportunity to test operational procedures, evaluate response times and strengthen cooperation between institutions tasked with protecting lives during emergencies.

The scenario also demonstrated the increasing role of modern technologies in search and rescue missions, particularly unmanned aerial systems and drone based reconnaissance capabilities that enable responders to locate casualties more rapidly in difficult terrain.

Observers and invited guests monitored the exercise from designated viewing areas. Among those following the land phase was President of the TRNC Tufan Erhürman, along with national observers and representatives from participating institutions.

The successful completion of the land phase marks another step in the broader exercise, which is designed to evaluate the ability of Turkish and TRNC authorities to respond effectively to aviation and maritime emergencies in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Following the conclusion of the land operations, participating units are set to continue Wednesday with the maritime phase of the exercise, where additional search and rescue scenarios will be conducted at sea.