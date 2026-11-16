Türkiye announced Monday the establishment of a new platform aimed at strengthening climate cooperation, sustainable urban development and investment among Turkic states at a ministerial meeting held on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who also serves as COP31 president, unveiled the initiative, known as TULIP, during a gathering of environment and climate ministers from member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The meeting brought together OTS Secretary-General Mirvokhid Azimov, ministers from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Ataoğlu, representing an observer country.

Kurum said the platform would expand existing environmental cooperation into urban development and investment, connecting urban transformation and smart city projects with investors and financial institutions.

The initiative will also support SURFF, a program launched under Türkiye's COP31 presidency to advance climate-related urban development projects.

"We are establishing a new platform called TULIP that will extend our cooperation in environment and climate issues to urban development and investment," Kurum said.

Addressing the gathering, Kurum emphasized the shared historical and cultural ties among Turkic nations, saying their common heritage also carries a collective responsibility to protect the environment.

He pointed to the environmental challenges facing the Turkic world, including the degradation of the Aral Sea, declining water levels in the Caspian Sea, shrinking glaciers in Central Asia and increasing drought pressures on agricultural production.

"None of these challenges can be considered the problem of a single country," Kurum said, stressing the need for coordinated regional responses.

He highlighted the Turkic Green Vision adopted in 2024 as a framework for expanding cooperation on climate change, ecological resilience, water security, the circular economy and clean energy.

Kurum recalled that the first meeting of Turkic environment ministers took place during COP29 in Baku, followed by a second gathering in Astana in April.

He said the Antalya meeting should mark a shift from policy commitments toward practical projects, investments and measurable results.

The minister called for stronger cooperation on drought prevention, water management and early warning systems, including greater coordination between national institutions.

He proposed creating a pool of investment-ready joint projects under the Turkic Green Vision and connecting them with financing opportunities through the Climate Implementation Bridge.

The minister also urged closer collaboration among municipalities, universities, engineers, young people and entrepreneurs to strengthen regional climate resilience.

Drawing on Türkiye's experience rebuilding earthquake-affected areas, Kurum said Ankara was ready to share its expertise in integrated housing, infrastructure, transportation and urban planning with fellow Turkic countries.

He stressed that future ministerial meetings should assess progress on previous commitments rather than simply announce new initiatives.

"The Turkic Green Vision should not remain merely an agreed document," Kurum said, calling for a partnership that generates projects, attracts investment and delivers tangible results.

The proposed initiatives aim to strengthen cooperation among Turkic states as they confront shared environmental challenges and seek sustainable solutions for their rapidly developing cities.