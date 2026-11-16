Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Monday called on countries to fulfill their international climate obligations, warning that no nation should be allowed to evade its responsibilities under the Paris Agreement as the world confronts worsening environmental crises.

Speaking at the COP31 Parliamentary Meeting in Antalya, Kurtulmuş stressed that countries responsible for the greatest environmental damage must shoulder a larger share of the global climate burden, while developing nations should receive greater financial and technological support.

"No country can be allowed to evade any international obligation, particularly those under the Paris Agreement," Kurtulmuş said, emphasizing that combating climate change requires collective responsibility and international solidarity.

The meeting, jointly organized by the Turkish Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), brought together parliamentary representatives and international officials to discuss legislative action against climate change.

Kurtulmuş criticized what he described as "vampire capitalism," arguing that excessive profit-seeking and the exploitation of natural resources have contributed significantly to environmental destruction.

He said addressing the climate crisis requires more than technological solutions, calling for a fundamental shift in humanity's relationship with nature.

"The world is not our property. It has been entrusted to us," he noted, stressing the responsibility to preserve the planet for future generations.

Highlighting inequalities in the global climate response, Kurtulmuş said poorer and developing countries often suffer the most severe consequences despite contributing relatively little to global emissions.

He urged developed nations to facilitate access to climate financing and clean technologies, emphasizing that international climate cooperation must be based on fairness and accountability.

Kurtulmuş also drew attention to the environmental consequences of armed conflicts, particularly in Gaza, where Israeli bombardments have devastated ecosystems, contaminated natural resources and threatened agricultural land.

He criticized the destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israel, arguing that environmental damage caused by wars extends beyond conflict zones and poses broader challenges for humanity.

Turning to Türkiye's domestic climate policies, Kurtulmuş highlighted the country's ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2021 and adoption of its first Climate Law in 2025.

He said Parliament was pursuing a "Green Parliament" initiative to reduce energy and water consumption, expand renewable energy use and promote paperless legislative operations.

A solar energy project in Konya is also expected to help meet Parliament's electricity needs, he added.

Turning goals into laws

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who also serves as COP31 president, emphasized that international climate commitments must translate into concrete legislation, investments and measurable results.

"The real value of a climate target is reflected in the laws enacted, budgets allocated, investments made and cities strengthened," Kurum said.

He outlined Türkiye's COP31 presidency priorities as dialogue, consensus and action, stressing that countries have different development needs but share responsibility for protecting future generations.

Kurum said renewable energy sources now account for 63% of Türkiye's installed electricity generation capacity, while the country aims to reach 175 gigawatts of combined solar and wind capacity by 2040.

He also highlighted Türkiye's climate legislation, which establishes a legal framework for emissions reductions, adaptation policies, emissions trading and a just transition.

Kurum warned that COP31's success would ultimately depend on how governments and parliaments implement its outcomes after the conference.

Parliaments urged to take action

IPU President Milton Dick echoed calls for stronger parliamentary cooperation, emphasizing that climate change affects countries unequally, particularly vulnerable Pacific island nations facing rising sea levels and threats to food and water security.

Dick urged lawmakers to develop science-based climate policies and strengthen cooperation on clean energy, adaptation and climate financing.

He also called for greater participation by women, young people, scientists and civil society in climate policymaking.

The meeting underscored the central role of national parliaments in translating international climate commitments into enforceable legislation and ensuring that global pledges produce tangible results.