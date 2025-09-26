President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that Türkiye and the U.S. agreed to proceed on several bilateral cooperation areas while discussing the necessity for regional peace in the Middle East.

Speaking to journalists on his return from Washington following his participation in the 80th U.N. General Assembly in New York, Erdoğan said: “Our meeting with (U.S. President Donald) Trump enabled us to proceed on several vital issues. Our meeting passed in an honest and constructive atmosphere. I believe that our friendly relations will also reflect on Türkiye-U.S. ties.”

Erdoğan said that although it is not possible to solve all issues in a single meeting, the meeting paved the way in several fields. “The trade volume potential between the two countries is obvious. We have a target of $100 billion. As the leaders, we have the political will to realize this.”

The two leaders met at the White House to discuss a wide range of issues, from regional crises to defense cooperation. Trump said he would consider lifting U.S. sanctions on Türkiye’s defense sector, imposed over Ankara’s purchase of Russian missiles. The two countries also signed a deal on nuclear cooperation.

The two leaders met at the White House for the first time after six years.

While points of friction remain, both leaders have signaled they want to frame the meeting as an opportunity to rebuild trust and advance mutual interests.

For Washington, the overriding priority is to secure NATO ally Türkiye’s cooperation while limiting Russian influence. Trump has repeatedly underlined the value of Ankara as a partner rather than a rival. For Ankara, one of the most pressing issues is the future of its air force. Türkiye was removed from the F-35 fighter jet program after its 2019 purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, triggering U.S. sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Ankara’s harsh criticism of Israeli military operations in Gaza since October 2023 has unsettled policymakers in Washington, many of whom remain committed to Trump’s earlier policies, including recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

But Erdoğan has made Gaza central to his international agenda. At the U.N., he called for a permanent cease-fire, humanitarian corridors and recognition of a Palestinian state.

'Stopping the bloodshed'

On regional issues, the president said: “Besides trade and investment in our meeting, we also discussed the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and Syria."

“I support Mr.Trump’s global vision for peace,” Erdoğan highlighted. “There is an agreement between the two sides to stop the bloodshed.”

At the White House, we underlined that a cease-fire must come first, followed by a path toward lasting peace. No one can justify the deaths of innocent children and women in Gaza,” he said. Trump, he added, also expressed the necessity of ending the violence and establishing stability.

Erdoğan reiterated that Gaza dominated this year’s U.N. General Assembly, with 10 more countries – including Security Council members the U.K. and France – recognizing Palestine.

“This is a historic step. The number of countries recognizing Palestine has now exceeded 150, thanks in part to the diplomatic efforts of Türkiye and like-minded nations,” he said. Erdoğan underscored that while international support is growing, decisive action is still needed to stop Israel’s aggressive policies.