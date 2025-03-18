Türkiye will increase its diplomatic efforts to stop the “massacre” and restore cease-fire in Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

Speaking at a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner, Erdoğan branded Israel a "terror state" following the most intense Israeli airstrikes in Gaza since a fragile cease-fire took effect.

“Perpetrators of atrocity in which over 400 Palestinians were martyred will account for every drop of blood,” Erdoğan said.

"The Zionist regime has once again shown that it is a terror state that feeds on the blood, lives and tears of the innocent with its brutal attacks on Gaza last night," he said.

“Türkiye will firmly stand against those who, with the delusion of a promised land, seek to drown region in blood, tears, oppression,” he added.

Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza and killed more than 400 people early on Tuesday, breaching the fragile cease-fire reached on Jan. 19 and drawing global condemnation.