Türkiye on Wednesday warned the Greek Cypriot administration against turning the island of Cyprus into a target amid the ongoing Iran war, saying growing militarization on the island threatens regional stability while reaffirming its commitment to protect Turkish Cyprus.

Defense Ministry sources said the Greek Cypriot side has, in recent years, made the island a target by allowing the accumulation of weapons on the island and permitting other countries to use it for military purposes.

“As a guarantor country, our country continues to take additional measures to ensure the security of not only the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) but the entire island,” the sources said.

The ministry also rejected as “null and void” a recent notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Greek Cypriot administration in the Eastern Mediterranean, describing it as an attempt to create jurisdictional confusion and disregard the rights of the TRNC.

The remarks came after a weekly press briefing at the 10th Main Jet Base Command in Incirlik, where ministry officials responded to questions from reporters.

The ministry said the Greek Cypriot administration has periodically taken similar steps, issuing notices that it said aim to undermine TRNC authority.

The TRNC authorities on Monday issued a counter-NOTAM declaring the Greek Cypriot notice invalid. The disputed NOTAM covered a wide maritime area south and east of Cyprus, including sections of airspace claimed by the TRNC. It advised aircraft flying up to 5,486 meters to exercise caution due to possible military activity and to remain in contact with Greek Cypriot air traffic control.

A NOTAM is an official aviation notice informing pilots of potential hazards, restrictions or changes in airspace that could affect flight operations.

TRNC authorities said air traffic and aeronautical information services within the Ercan advisory airspace fall solely under their jurisdiction.

“The NOTAM published by the Greek Cypriot administration is invalid and has no legal effect,” TRNC officials said, urging aircraft to follow official aviation information and coordinate with TRNC air traffic units.

The notice initially cited “U.S. military operations” before being revised to “possible military operations.” Maps published by the Greek Cypriot side marked areas extending from Türkiye’s southern coast to Turkish Cyprus.

The dispute comes as regional tensions have intensified following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, with spillover effects reaching Cyprus, which remains divided between Turkish Cyprus in the north and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south, an EU member not recognized by guarantor Türkiye. The TRNC, established in 1983, is recognized only by Türkiye.

Earlier this month, a drone struck a British base on the island, highlighting its exposure to escalating conflict. Greek Cypriot authorities said the drone was likely launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Following the incident, several European countries pledged to send air defense systems and other military assets to Greek Cyprus, while France deployed an aircraft carrier, a frigate and air defense units to the Mediterranean.

Ankara too deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to the TRNC on March 9, describing the move as a legitimate measure to strengthen deterrence and protect airspace against rising missile and drone threats.

Turkish officials said the growing presence of foreign military elements on the island reinforces their concerns about militarization and supports the legitimacy of Türkiye’s actions. They emphasized the deployment was part of broader efforts to ensure security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

There is also unease on the Turkish side over the Greek Cypriot administration’s expanding military cooperation with Western partners, particularly after the United Kingdom allowed the United States to use its military facilities in Greek Cyprus.

British installations, including a Royal Air Force base, have played a key logistical role in Western operations in the Middle East in recent years.

2nd Patriot system deployed

Separately, Türkiye is reinforcing its air defenses with NATO support as regional threats persist.

NATO was deploying a new Patriot missile battery at Incirlik air base, just days after a third ballistic missile from Iran was shot down.

"Another Patriot system ... is being deployed ... in addition to the existing Spanish Patriot system stationed there," a ministry official told reporters at the Turkish air base, just outside the southern city of Adana.

The ministry did not say which country's troops would be operating the new PAC-3 system.

Last Friday, Türkiye confirmed a third ballistic missile from Iran was shot down in Turkish airspace by NATO forces, the third such incident since the Middle East war started.

After the second interception, NATO deployed Patriot defenses in the central Malatya region, where the Kürecik air base is located, which houses a NATO early-warning radar system manned by U.S. troops that can detect Iranian missile launches.

Türkiye, which has maintained a neutral position in the war, has repeatedly assured the system was not used against Iran.

Iranian officials have insisted that they did not fire at Türkiye, although the available data shows that the missiles came from Iran, the Turkish foreign minister said on Saturday.

The Patriot is a mobile air-defence system designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, low-flying cruise missiles and aircraft.

The PAC-2 version has an interception range of up to 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) against aircraft and cruise missiles, while the PAC-3 has a range of 20 to 35 kilometers against ballistic missiles, according to U.S. Army data.