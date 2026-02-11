President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that it was time for Syria to spend time on the welfare of its people, as he hailed a deal between Damascus and the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was closely following the developments on the ground and warned that the current process should not be disrupted.

“We will not abandon our Syrian brothers and sisters until joy prevails in Hassakeh, Qamishli, Ain al-Arab,” he stressed, referring to Syrian provinces occupied by the terrorist group that Syrian security forces recently entered under the new deal.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...