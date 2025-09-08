President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday warned that the escalating power struggle within the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in Istanbul cannot be allowed to spill into the streets or erode respect for court rulings, stressing that no one in Türkiye is above the law.

“Criticizing court decisions is one thing, but saying ‘I do not recognize them’ is another,” Erdoğan told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

“To claim that you don’t recognize judicial rulings is an affront to the rule of law. Such irresponsibility cannot be tolerated. We will never allow the streets to be thrown into chaos.”

He added that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) would not allow the CHP’s “seat wars” to derail the country’s progress.

“They did nothing but looting and bribery. Now they are answering for it before the judiciary. No matter how much they shout and cry out, they will not be able to prevent justice from being served. No one is beyond the scope of the law,” he said.

CHP's call to take to the streets and gather after police set up barricades in areas around its Istanbul headquarters has caused unrest while disrupting the public order, officials said late Sunday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the court had decided in its ruling on Tuesday to appoint an interim delegation to run the CHP's Istanbul team and that disregarding that decision amounted to obstruction of justice. He made the remark after the CHP chair said the appointment was "null and void" for the party.

"Disregarding court rulings, trying to pour people out onto the streets is openly challenging the law. Nobody is above the law. The state will do what is necessary against any illegal initiative with determination," Yerlikaya said on X, adding that it would "never allow" public order to be disrupted.

The latest incidents began on Tuesday when a court ordered the removal of the party's Istanbul provincial head over alleged irregularities in a 2023 congress.

Speaking at a CHP event in Istanbul, party chairperson Özgur Özel called on supporters to gather and demonstrate against the court decision and the crackdown against his party, as well as the police measures to set up barricades around the headquarters and restrict public access to it.

The move follows the March arrest and dismissal of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu on corruption-related charges – a step that sparked nationwide protests.

The party will convene an extraordinary congress on Sept. 21, framing the move as a response to mounting political pressure. The congress will follow a Sept. 15 hearing where Özel’s chairpersonship can be nullified.

Later this month, a separate court in Ankara is expected to rule on a similar case targeting the CHP’s 2023 main congress, which elected Özel as party leader. A ruling against the party could potentially reinstate its former leader, Kılıçdaroğlu, a figure whose tenure drew widespread criticism.

The CHP is plunging into one of the most chaotic periods in its history, with Özel facing open rebellion, expulsion battles, court-appointed trustees and mounting speculation that the party could fracture entirely.

Erdoğan on Monday hailed the country’s strides in energy, disaster recovery and rule of law, stressing that nuclear power is essential for Türkiye’s future and that justice will prevail against corruption.

Akkuyu to break Türkiye’s energy deadlock

Speaking about the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Erdoğan said the project will mark a turning point in reducing energy dependence and cutting emissions. “With Akkuyu coming online, we will, so to speak, break the deadlock,” he said. “It will prevent 35 million tons of carbon emissions annually and contribute $50 billion to our gross domestic product. Opposing nuclear power can only be explained by ignorance or bad faith. Such a shallow mindset will bring no benefit to our country, our nation or to Sinop.”

He also underlined that his government has stood by its promises for more than two decades. “For 23 years, we have never made promises we could not keep,” he said, recalling unfulfilled pledges by opposition parties. He contrasted this with the government’s record in earthquake recovery, highlighting the delivery of the 300,000th housing unit in Malatya and ongoing efforts to hand over 403,000 units to survivors by the year’s end.