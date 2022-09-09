The 12th plane carrying humanitarian aid from Türkiye reached flood-hit Pakistan on Thursday as a third of the country is currently submerged beneath water after massive floods triggered by two months of record monsoon rains that killed 1,391 people and destroyed the livelihoods of millions.

According to a statement by the Defense Ministry, Türkiye is continuing to send humanitarian aid supplies to the Pakistani people.

At least 33 million people have been affected by the unprecedented floods, which most observers say came as a direct result of climate change and Pakistani officials say pose an existential threat to the country.

Pakistan's Finance Ministry estimated that the floods had inflicted damage worth at least $12 billion to the country's economy, which was already struggling in the face of high fiscal and current account deficits.

Türkiye was one of the first responders to the situation in Pakistan and has sent 12 planes and three trainloads of rescue and relief material to help victims.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), along with other Turkish nongovernmental organizations, are working to help victims.

A Turkish ministerial delegation also headed to Pakistan last Friday in a show of solidarity and support for the South Asian country.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Environment Minister Murat Kurum and the heads of AFAD and the Turkish Housing Development Administration (TOKI) visited flood-hit regions, including the Badin district of Sindh.