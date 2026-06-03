The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will hold the 33rd edition of its traditional “Consultation and Assessment Meeting” between June 26 and June 28. The meeting, set to be held in the northwestern province of Sakarya, is somewhat of a summer camp for the party’s administrators, chairs of local branches and other top officials, where several topics are discussed thoroughly and the party charts its future moves.

Ahead of the two-day meeting, the party announced a reshuffle in four provinces. Chairpersons of the Adana, Diyarbakır, Giresun and Siirt provinces resigned over the past two days after the central administration asked them to do so. The party said it would soon announce its successors.

The camp, which will be held at a hotel in Kocaeli’s vacation destination Sapanca, will be an occasion where domestic and foreign policies will be discussed, along with the security strategies of Türkiye in the face of regional developments. The party members will also discuss the terror-free Türkiye initiative, which aims to disarm the terrorist group PKK, as well as work on a new constitution, media outlets reported.

In August, AK Party will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Evolved from a modest gathering of the “Movement of the Virtuous,” the party boasts a streak of successive election victories in two decades. It is credited with transforming Türkiye in the first two decades of the 2000s, from education and health care to the arts, democracy, human rights, defense industry and energy.

Nowadays, the party, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is working toward achieving the ambitious Century of Türkiye vision, a new set of reforms aimed at enhancing Türkiye’s standing in the world and improving the lives of the Turkish nation in all fields.