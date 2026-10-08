Türkiye's domestically developed Bayraktar Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) are strengthening the Gendarmerie General Command's surveillance and operational capabilities, conducting long-range missions across the country, officials said.

Developed by Turkish defense manufacturer Baykar, the Akıncı drones are capable of operating at altitudes of up to 40,000 feet and remaining airborne for up to 24 hours. The aircraft can conduct missions nationwide, from Edirne in the west to Iğdır in the east.

Maj. Ergin Sarıçiçek, a drone pilot stationed in Elazığ, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Akıncı represents one of the most advanced technologies currently used by the gendarmerie.

Equipped with an artificial intelligence-assisted triple-redundant autopilot system and satellite communications, the aircraft can conduct reconnaissance, surveillance and operational missions across Türkiye's airspace.

"The aircraft can remain airborne for extended periods and carry out missions over large areas," Sarıçiçek said.

Its advanced electro-optical cameras enable day-and-night surveillance, including under challenging weather conditions, providing intelligence to support counterterrorism and border security operations.

A Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicle is seen at the Elazığ Gendarmerie UAV Group Command, Elazığ, eastern Türkiye, Oct. 8, 2026. (AA Photo)

According to Sarıçiçek, the drones also contribute to combating smuggling, disaster response, crisis management and search-and-rescue operations.

He emphasized that the aircraft's precision targeting capabilities allow security forces to respond to potential threats while reducing risks to personnel on the ground.

The AKINCI can carry up to 1,500 kilograms (3,300 pounds) of payload, including various domestically produced precision-guided munitions.

Its weapons systems include the MAM-L, MAM-C and MAM-T guided munitions, along with the TEBER-82, GÖZDE, TOLUN and İHA-230 systems developed by Turkish defense companies.

Sarıçiçek said the aircraft's payload capacity, endurance and advanced surveillance systems distinguish it from other unmanned aerial platforms, expanding the gendarmerie's ability to conduct complex operations across Türkiye.