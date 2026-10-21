Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu once received red-carpet treatment by fellow lawmakers, but all he’s got now is a crude tape, rolled just a few inches from the door of his office at Parliament. The opposing room belongs to Murat Emir, deputy group chair of New Party (YP), a lawmaker who rose in the ranks of CHP under Kılıçdaroğlu. Emir denies that the tape was installed to avoid close contact with Kılıçdaroğlu and is merely a measure to prevent “crowding” outside the room of the CHP leader, but for many watching the rift between the two parties, it is a continuation of the bitter feud.

The incident is just another reflection of bitterness between CHP and YP, the latter of which was founded by CHP’s ousted chair Özgür Özel in July. YP accuses Kılıçdaroğlu and his associates of betraying the party by accepting a court verdict that reinstated Kılıçdaroğlu to the post he lost in a shady intraparty election late 2023. The new CHP administration, in turn, accuses the former one of corrupting Türkiye’s oldest party by picking mayors and top officials who were later arrested in corruption probes.

Broadcaster A Haber reported on Tuesday that Kılıçdaroğlu was also actively avoiding encounters with YP lawmakers at Parliament and even takes the stairs instead of the elevator right next to his room at Parliament. As for Özel, he made his dislike of Kılıçdaroğlu evident in moments captured by cameras when both men attended the funeral of a former lawmaker last week. Kılıçdaroğlu shook Özel’s hand during the funeral, almost without stopping to say hi, while Özel was captured on camera turning his face away and grimacing as Kılıçdaroğlu extended his hand.