The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is carrying out a sweeping internal purge targeting dissenting voices within the party, while simultaneously advancing its congress calendar amid growing controversy. Following the completion of district congresses last week, nearly 300 district chairs have reportedly been replaced.

The dissent apparently pits the “old” CHP with the new CHP under the administration of Özgür Özel who replaced Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in November 2023. Since then, Özel has boasted boosting the popularity of Türkiye’s oldest party, pointing out unprecedented wins in a 2024 municipal election. Yet, not everyone is pleased with the direction the party took under Özel, especially those supporting Kılıçdaroğlu, who followed a more conventional policy compared to hawkish tone of Özel.

Tensions within the party continue to rise, as the CHP grapples with an ongoing lawsuit over a disputed party congress, the one which Özel rose to power, and corruption investigations involving several municipalities. Rather than launching internal probes into allegations such as vote-buying and delegate manipulation in the November 2023 intraparty election, the CHP leadership has taken steps that appear aimed at stalling legal proceedings and pressing ahead with its congress timeline, despite mounting criticism.

Without waiting for the verdict expected in a hearing later this month, the CHP leadership began reshaping its delegate structure, starting with neighborhood-level elections on Aug. 13. These elections drew attention for low turnout, reportedly hovering around 25%, and alleged pressure from party headquarters on some CHP members seeking candidacy.

Party insiders claim similar pressure influenced the district congresses, which concluded last week. As a result, nearly one-third of the party’s district chairs nationwide have been replaced.

The ousted district leaders were largely appointed during the tenure Kılıçdaroğlu. According to party sources, many of the nearly 300 removed officials were known to be aligned with Kılıçdaroğlu and lost their positions due to intervention from the party administration.

Significant changes are also expected at the provincial level. Sources indicate that at least 25 provincial chairs may be replaced, with candidates favored by party headquarters expected to take their place. Once the congress calendar is completed, the goal appears to be minimizing or eliminating the influence of any factions still aligned with Kılıçdaroğlu.

Meanwhile, the CHP’s Central Executive Board (MYK) is expected to finalize the date for the party’s 39th Ordinary Congress soon. Facing growing concern over the ongoing lawsuit on November 2023 election, the CHP leadership appears to be pushing forward with yet another congress before the court delivers a final ruling, further clouding the process in uncertainty.