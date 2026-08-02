The Republican People's Party (CHP), which lost its status as the main opposition party to its former Chair Özgür Özel's New Party (YP), is on alert against a possible attempt by Özel to regain influence within the party.

Ahead of the party congress process, which will begin in September, the CHP aims to weed out Özel's loyalists within its ranks.

Özel sought to reclaim control of the party after a court ruled in May that his predecessor, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, should be reinstated as CHP chair, citing allegations of vote-buying in Özel's favor during a 2023 intra-party election. As legal proceedings challenging Kılıçdaroğlu's reinstatement continued, Özel decided to establish the YP last month. By transferring a large number of lawmakers from the CHP, the YP cemented its position in Parliament as the main opposition party. However, the CHP fears that Özel may seek to recruit more members or exercise influence over the party through his loyalists who remain within its ranks.

The Kılıçdaroğlu administration is bracing for the congress by making new appointments and expulsions aimed at weakening Özel's influence in Türkiye's oldest political party. To that end, it plans to appoint new chairs to local party branches left vacant after pro-Özel officials were dismissed. The administration also plans to swiftly expel former members of the party assembly who remain loyal to Özel but have so far refrained from leaving the CHP.

Party sources say Özel left behind "Trojan horses" within the party – a group of influential figures who have not yet openly declared where their loyalties lie.

Since returning to office, Kılıçdaroğlu has pledged to "cleanse" the CHP of corruption and has focused on those who opposed his reinstatement and sided with Özel. Influential figures and provincial chairs aligned with Özel have been removed in quick succession, and Kılıçdaroğlu is expected to appoint eight more provincial chairs this week ahead of a meeting with party chairs from all 81 provinces.

The meeting is expected to serve as a demonstration of the CHP's "unity," party sources said.