Türkiye’s anti-disinformation body rejected claims that certain social groups have been systematically targeted in recent operations and denied reports suggesting new restrictions have been imposed on minority schools.

The Center for Countering Disinformation (DMM), under the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, said claims circulating on some social media platforms alleging that “certain social structures have been systematically and categorically targeted” in recent operations contained disinformation.

The center said judicial and administrative proceedings were not conducted on the basis of the name, nature or social affiliation of any group.

“All judicial and administrative processes are carried out by the competent authorities in accordance with relevant legislation, based on concrete incidents, unlawful acts and evidence obtained,” the DMM said.

It urged the public to rely on official statements and disregard what it described as deliberately circulated manipulative content.

Last week, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek noted recent investigations into organized crime groups target criminal acts rather than religious beliefs or communities.

“The fundamental criterion here is not the identity of any belief, religious structure or community, but criminal acts and structures connected to those acts,” Gürlek said in a social media statement. “Faith and religious values can in no way be turned into an instrument or shield for criminal activities.”

In a separate statement, the DMM also rejected reports suggesting that minority schools in Türkiye were being subjected to specific restrictions.

The center said posts circulating on some social media accounts and in media outlets that created the impression that minority schools were being “specifically targeted through various restrictions” contained disinformation and risked undermining social peace and cohesion.

No new measures beyond provisions already stipulated under relevant legislation have been introduced for minority schools, the DMM said.

It added that the schools continue their education and teaching activities.