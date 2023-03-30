A strong advocate of zero waste at home and abroad, Türkiye's first lady on Thursday called for a "fair system" in addressing climate and environmental problems.

"We have never remained indifferent toward global matters and we stand committed to being a part of the solution regarding environmental problems," Emine Erdoğan told the U.N. General Assembly's high-level meeting on the occasion of International Zero Waste Day.

"Just like in all other matters, we need a fair system based on principles of fair distribution regarding climate and environmental problems," Erdoğan stressed.

Highlighting the importance of respecting the order and functioning of the earth, she said: "We, however, have lost this understanding over the last two centuries. Humans, who are obliged to protect the balance of the earth, have positioned themselves against nature."

"We are obliged to establish a fair system and take on measures based on burden sharing where we look out for countries deeply impacted by the consequences of climate change which had no part to play in the first place."

Meanwhile, the first lady held talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a meeting also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the U.N., Sedat Önal.

During the meeting, Guterres praised the Zero Waste Project and the first lady's contributions to the fight against climate change.

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan meets with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in New York, U.S., March 30, 2022. (AA Photo)

The project was launched by Erdoğan with the aim of highlighting the importance of combating the climate crisis.

The U.N. chief said that the Zero Waste Project would make an important contribution to the U.N.'s millennium development goals to be announced in September.

The U.N. offered the first lady the chairmanship of the advisory board to be established in the context of zero waste.

At the meeting, Guterres acknowledged Türkiye's efforts in humanitarian issues.

The first lady noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's "world is bigger than five" statement is particularly important when it comes to combating climate change.

On Dec. 15, 2022, the U.N. General Assembly declared March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste, in a landmark resolution presented by Türkiye along with 105 other countries.

The first lady's project has received international attention, and she on Thursday thanked Guterres and 105 nations for their cooperation.

"On our way to turn the 'Zero Waste' project which we have launched in Türkiye into a global movement, I believe this date will be a crucial step for 'World, our common home' as well," she said.

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan (C), accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (L), meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in New York, U.S., March 30, 2022. (AA Photo)

In remembrance of the individuals who lost their lives during the significant earthquakes that struck the southern provinces of Türkiye on Feb. 6, the first lady expressed gratitude towards "all friendly" nations who provided support.

"I would like to thank personally and on behalf of the Turkish people all friendly countries that stood by Türkiye either by dispatching their search and rescue teams, mobilizing humanitarian aid capabilities or sharing their prayers and well wishes," she added.

Erdoğan, who has become the first Turkish lady to address the U.N., said the earth is "deeply connected through balance and measure," adding that "the sands of the African deserts are sources of life for the Amazon forests."

"We are a part of this magnificent mosaic," she said.

Erdoğan explained how humans started consuming the world’s "abundant resources damagingly," consequences of industrialization and human waste in nature.

"We live in such a world where we send our waste to the least developed countries thinking that garbage we don't see is actually harmless," she said.

"These piles of waste not only pollute the environment but also create an upgraded version of colonialism,” she added.

Stressing the need to take action against climate change, Erdoğan said: "In a world where millions of people have no access to clean drinking water, production of a single cigarette consumes 3.7 liters of water; a fact that deeply hurts every responsible citizen of the world."

Adding that cigarette butts, electronic cigarettes and other heated tobacco products are threatening the environment, the first lady said: "Humans have created this frightening landscape."

With the Zero Waste project she started five years ago, she said 650 million tones of raw material were conserved and 4 million tones of greenhouse gas emissions were eliminated through recycling.

Zero Waste Foundation

"I am proud to state that as Türkiye, we never remain indifferent toward global matters and we stand committed to being a part of the solution regarding environmental problems,” she said.

Erdoğan also announced that the "Zero Waste Foundation" would be launched soon.

The Turkish first lady said there is nothing like "waste" in nature's own system.

Underlining the need to form a "circular system to reuse our waste," she noted the methods inspired by nature, adding that "all ancient cultures and beliefs suggest a way of life that fits the creation of humans in line with nature's laws."

"This is true for my motherland, Anatolia, which is the cradle of ancient civilizations," she said.

"Prophet Muhammad of Islam taught us centuries ago how we should approach the world and its natural resources through his command... Even if you are by a river do not waste a single drop of water!" she cited.

"I'm proud and happy to see as a Zero Waste volunteer that this national initiative we have launched in our country reached such a level that it became an exemplary model for the rest of the world, and now turned into a strong policy under the roof of the U.N.," she added.