First lady Emine Erdoğan inaugurated the first "Zero Waste Training and Simulation Center" established by Altındağ Municipality in the Başkent Millet Bahçesi (Capital People's Garden) in Ankara on Thursday with the cooperation of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Drawing attention to the importance of children being aware of the Zero Waste Project and getting involved in the initiative, the first lady said: "I believe our future is in safe hands."

Erdoğan was accompanied on her visit to the center by AK Party Ankara Deputy Lütfiye Selva Çam and general director of environmental management at the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Eyyüp Karahan.

The Zero Waste Training and Simulation Center has been launched within the scope of Türkiye's Zero Waste Project and is the first "zero waste school" in the country.

Erdoğan was greeted by students from Altındağ Municipality Güneşevler Kindergarten with flowers upon her arrival at the center before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The children also displayed their artwork, including models of flamingos they made from waste cardboard and cones in a workshop. The first lady congratulated the kids and thanked them for their efforts, showing a close interest in the children.

After receiving information from Altındağ Mayor Asım Balcı and a representative of the center, Güneş İpek, the first lady then toured the section where products made from waste were exhibited.

Elaborating on the products made from waste, 6-year-old Reyyan Güleç Muslu said: "Zero waste is something that prevents waste. It makes the lives of people and animals easier and better." Muslu's words touched Erdoğan, who applauded the child and expressed her joy over the success of the Zero Waste Project.

The first lady also examined the manual composting machines provided by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change that are operated by hand and with pedals. Erdoğan expressed her admiration for the center and commended Altındağ Municipality. "I promised the children standby support and hope that children's awareness and ownership of this will make our work much easier. I also hope that the training here will be reflected in all our municipalities and our children will benefit from this education," she said.

Balcı also presented Erdoğan with a zero waste painting while the children were given Zero Waste School certificates and a pack containing a zero waste game and books that promote recycling.

"Children from different schools and youth centers come here from all over Ankara and receive training on environmental awareness, zero waste, simulation-based games, and sorting of waste collected from the environment. In the end, we award them certificates. So far, over 5,000 children have received certificates," Balcı highlighted during his speech.

The mayor underlined that the center established with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change is a first in Türkiye and sets an exemplary example.

Balcı noted that the training is provided by environmental engineers and experts in their fields and that they are happy to raise awareness among children.