Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan has called on U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to show the same compassion for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as she has for children affected by the war in Ukraine.

In a letter released Saturday, Erdoğan praised Trump’s earlier outreach on behalf of Ukrainian children, describing it as “an initiative that inspires hope in hearts.” She urged Trump to extend that advocacy to Palestinian children, saying Gaza had become “a children’s cemetery” where one child is killed nearly every hour.

“The phrase ‘unknown baby,’ written on the shrouds of thousands of Gazan children, opens irreparable wounds in our consciences,” Erdoğan wrote. “Just as you defended the rights of Ukrainian children, I believe you will show the same sensitivity for the children of Gaza.”

Erdoğan suggested that Trump could send a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for an end to what she described as “the most painful genocide of our time.

She said the suffering of Gaza’s children reflected a distorted global order that devalues some lives more than others. “We must unite our voices and strength against this injustice,” Erdoğan wrote, urging greater international solidarity.

Framing her appeal as both personal and political, Erdoğan wrote: “As a mother, a woman, and a human being, I hope you will cultivate the same hope for the children of Gaza, who yearn for peace and tranquility. It’s too late for those we lost, but not for the million children who survive.”