A Turkish humanitarian aid ship carrying 900 tons of relief supplies for Gaza people has arrived at Egypt’s el-Arish Port, the nearest access point to the besieged Gaza, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced on Friday.

Coordinated by AFAD and supported by 17 nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), the vessel named ‘’Akdeniz’’ marks the 17th “Goodness Ship” sent to the region.

The ship departed from Mersin International Port on Oct. 14, after a farewell ceremony attended by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, asserting Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to supporting civilians in Gaza. Following prayers, the vessel set sail for Egypt, completing a three-day journey and legal clearance process before docking in el-Arish.

The supplies include baby formula, ready-to-eat meals, canned food and other basic necessities. The aid will be unloaded in coordination with AFAD and the Egyptian Red Crescent and then transported by land to Gaza.

The latest shipment is the first to set sail after the recently established cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, renewing efforts to reduce the humanitarian crisis faced by civilians in the war-torn territory.

Highlighting the determination in the continuous attempts to heal the wounds of humanity, and ease the pain and suffering, AFAD stated on its NSosyal account on Tuesday: "As of July 27, 2025, following Israel’s partial permission for the passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza, 333 trucks (approximately 4,500 tons) of humanitarian supplies entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing under our coordination."

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Türkiye has delivered humanitarian assistance to Gaza through 14 cargo planes and 17 ships with the contributions of institutions, NGOs and the support of citizens under AFAD’s coordination.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has also intensified its services in Gaza, providing daily hot meals to 21,000 people through its soup kitchens. Thousands of meals are prepared each day and distributed to residents in need, hospital patients and health workers.