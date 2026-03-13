Türkiye’s Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş walked out of a United Nations meeting Thursday as an Israeli minister began speaking, in a move that was also echoed by several other delegates.

Göktaş was attending a high-level meeting titled “Violence Against Women and Girls,” held on the sidelines of the 70th session of the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

She left the room shortly after Israeli Minister May Golan took the floor following her speech.

Several representatives from other countries were also seen leaving the meeting in protest.

Türkiye has long condemned Israel for its war on Gaza, where nearly 72,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

Göktaş also addressed participants about Türkiye’s policies and initiatives to combat violence against women, describing gender-based violence as “the most severe, ruthless and destructive manifestation of inequality and discrimination.”

She emphasized that preventing violence requires strong political will, effective mechanisms and determined action, adding that the fight must involve preventive, protective and empowerment-focused policies.

Göktaş also stressed that empowering women in all areas of life is one of the most effective ways to prevent violence.

She added that Türkiye remains committed to sharing its experience, strengthening international cooperation and contributing to joint solutions in the global fight against violence against women.