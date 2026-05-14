Türkiye’s Defense Ministry said Thursday that work on a new law regulating the country’s maritime jurisdiction areas is aimed at defining responsibilities in Turkish waters and addressing gaps in domestic legislation, while reaffirming Ankara’s determination to protect its maritime rights and interests.

Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said the proposed legislation would serve as a framework law concerning Türkiye’s maritime authority zones.

“The law is intended to define responsibilities within our maritime jurisdiction areas and eliminate deficiencies in our domestic legal framework,” Aktürk told reporters during a weekly press briefing at the ministry.

It was previously noted that the draft bill would define special entities to determine maritime jurisdiction, maritime borders and the scope of any activities within these borders and that those entities would be valid under verdicts by international courts and international laws.

He said the ministry had contributed to the draft on military, technical, academic and legal levels, adding that final work on the text was continuing among relevant state institutions.

“The Turkish Armed Forces will continue, as always, to resolutely protect our country’s rights and interests in maritime jurisdiction areas,” Aktürk stressed.

The remarks come amid ongoing regional disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea over maritime boundaries, energy exploration and sovereignty issues.

Aktürk also provided details about Türkiye’s expanding defense diplomacy and military exercises.

SAHA 2026, EFES-2026

He said Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held 20 bilateral meetings during the SAHA 2026 defense industry fair, held on May 5-9 in Istanbul, and signed military and defense cooperation agreements with two countries.

The exhibition brought together more than 1,700 companies from 120 different countries. Throughout the week, over 150,000 visitors attended SAHA Expo 2026, which lasted for six days. More than 30,000 defense industry professionals and purchasing representatives from all over the world attended the event.

Türkiye hosted one of the world’s largest defense and aerospace exhibitions, during which Turkish defense industry manufacturers showcased their new-generation, domestically developed and produced weapons systems.

Furthermore, Turkish companies have signed nearly $8 billion (TL 363.20 billion) in export contracts during the first three days of the major defense trade show,

Aktürk also remarked that more than 10,000 personnel from 50 countries were participating alongside Turkish forces in the EFES-2026 military exercise, conducted under the command of the Aegean Army.

The exercise includes air assault operations, mixed-unit breaching drills and a parachute “flag jump” activity featuring the flags of participating countries and the EFES-2026 banner.

According to the ministry, 50 weapons and defense systems are being used for the first time during the exercise, including the Panter howitzer, Karaok anti-tank weapon, special-purpose tactical armored vehicles and the Karayel-hulled boat.

A defense industry exhibition showcasing Turkish-made military technologies is scheduled to open on Friday in Seferihisar, near Izmir, ahead of the Distinguished Observer Day events planned for May 20-21.

The Turkish Stars aerobatics team is also expected to perform an air show on May 21.