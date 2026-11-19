Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said the parliamentary Monitoring Commission to be established as part of the “terror-free Türkiye” process will determine its working procedures and principles at its first meeting.

Speaking about the planned commission on Thursday, Kurtulmuş said the initiative enjoyed broad public support and had been pursued as a state project from the outset.

“This is neither an issue to be seen as a political risk nor one to be viewed as a source of political gain,” Kurtulmuş said, describing the process as a nationally driven initiative shaped by public consensus and state policy.

He said the initiative was distinct from other conflict-resolution models around the world, adding that it had been developed as a uniquely national project.

Kurtulmuş said one of the process's defining features was the absence of an external observer or mediator, stressing that no foreign state or international organization would oversee it.

“The entire matter belongs to the nation, and both the first and third eyes are the nation itself – the Turkish Grand National Assembly,” he said.

The commission, comprising representatives of political parties in Parliament, will monitor the executive branch's efforts on behalf of the public, ensure coordination between the legislative and executive branches and follow developments throughout the process.

It will also seek to maintain and strengthen public support through transparency and regular updates, he said.

Kurtulmuş said the commission would begin work as soon as possible, adding that its first meeting would determine its decision-making procedures and priority areas.

Asked about the commission's membership, Kurtulmuş said the law did not specify the number of members but that there was broad agreement that it should not be excessively large.

He said the previous parliamentary commission had started with 50 members, but a similarly large body would not be necessary this time.

Kurtulmuş added that he had consulted the leaders of all political parties but had not received any formal responses on participation. Once the membership quota is determined, Parliament will officially notify each party of the number of representatives it can appoint.

Asked about opposition New Party (YP) leader Özgür Özel's statement that his party would not appoint members, Kurtulmuş urged all political groups to participate.

He said the process reflected the will of nearly the entire Parliament and that the legislation establishing its framework had been passed with 467 votes.

“The more political parties take part in this process, the greater the democratic maturity will be,” he said, warning that no one should undermine an initiative that had already made significant progress.

Kurtulmuş also said the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration had been prepared with great care and included three safeguards.

The first requires state security institutions to verify that the PKK terrorist organization has laid down its arms in its entirety and dissolved itself.

The second is a supervisory board chaired by the vice president, which will examine the process as a whole.

The third safeguard is the parliamentary Monitoring Commission, he said.

Kurtulmuş said these measures provided strong guarantees for the process, adding that the focus should now shift to how the legislation would be implemented.

He also called on political actors to abandon divisive rhetoric and outdated political approaches, saying the next phase would require a more constructive public discourse.