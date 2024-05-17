Associate professor Nebi Miş was appointed as the new general coordinator of the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) on Friday. The think tank announced the appointment by Serhat Albayrak, chairperson of the board of the foundation, and thanked outgoing coordinator professor Burhanettin Duran.

Duran was appointed as deputy foreign minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday.

Nebi Miş received his bachelor's (2003) and master's (2005) degrees from Sakarya University's Department of International Relations and completed his Ph.D. (2012) with a thesis titled “The Politics of Securitization in Türkiye 1923-2003.” During his Ph.D., he worked as a researcher at Universiteit Leuven, Belgium. His research interests include political systems and institutions, political parties and elections, voter behavior, Turkish political life, democratization, the Kurdish issue, civil-military relations, security politics in Türkiye, Islamism and democratization in the Middle East. He has published articles in English and Turkish on these topics in various academic journals in Türkiye and abroad.

He is the co-author and editor of several books including “Democracy Watch: Social Perception of 15 July Coup Attempt,” “Transformation of the Political System in Türkiye and the Presidential System,” “The AK Party's 15 Years: Politics,” “Turkey's Presidential System: Model and Practices,” “The AK Party and the Transformation of Türkiye” (2 volumes) and “Reforms in Local Governments in Türkiye in the 2000s.”

Miş currently lectures at the Department of Political Science and Public Administration and the Middle East Institute at Sakarya University. He was also the director of political studies at the SETA.