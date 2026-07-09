The youth branch of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Thursday announced it will hold a march in Istanbul to commemorate the anniversary of the reopening of Hagia Sophia as a mosque, inviting young people and residents across the city to participate.

The event, organized for the second consecutive year by the AK Party's Istanbul Youth Branch, is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday at Beyazıt Square. Participants will walk to the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in the city's historic peninsula.

Speaking ahead of the event, Istanbul AK Party Youth Branch Chair Nevzat Yüce called on Istanbul residents, particularly young people, to join the march marking the anniversary of Hagia Sophia's reopening for Muslim worship.

"We will come together with the youth of Istanbul and all our fellow citizens to hold a meaningful march from Beyazıt Square to Hagia Sophia," Yüce said in a statement.

He noted last year's inaugural march drew strong participation and expressed confidence that this year's event would once again attract large crowds.

In 2016, the Association for the Service of Historical Foundations and the Environment filed a lawsuit with the Council of State seeking to annul the 1934 Cabinet decision.

The case was resolved on July 10, 2020, when the 10th Chamber of the Council of State unanimously annulled the 1934 Cabinet decision determining Hagia Sophia’s museum status.

The Council of State’s ruling was met with joy by citizens gathered in Hagia Sophia Square.

On the same day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the Presidential Decree to reopen Hagia Sophia for worship.