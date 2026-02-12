Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is facing mounting internal turmoil after a wave of resignations by mayors and municipal council members over the past two years.

According to a report in Turkish newspaper Sabah, since the last local elections in March 2024, 30 mayors have parted ways with the party following disagreements with the leadership, while 66 municipal council members have also resigned, according to party figures. Some of the departing mayors chose to remain independent, while others joined rival parties.

The latest resignation came from Mesut Özarslan, mayor of Ankara district Keçiören, who left the party along with seven municipal council members. His departure marked the newest chapter in what critics describe as an ongoing crisis within CHP-run municipalities.

Ahead of the 2024 local elections, CHP leader Özgür Özel said the party had benefited from artificial intelligence tools in determining candidates, remarks that drew public attention at the time. Following the recent resignations, those comments have resurfaced in criticism of the party’s candidate selection process.

Among the high-profile departures discussed publicly were Aydın Mayor Özlem Çerçioğlu, Beykoz Deputy Mayor Özlem Vural Gürzel, Şehitkamil Mayor Umut Yılmaz and Karkamış Mayor Mustafa Güzel.

Resigning officials have cited pressure from the party’s headquarters as a key reason for their decisions. Critics argue that the leadership has adopted a strict stance toward dissenting voices and shown little tolerance for internal criticism, contributing to fractures at the local level.

Tensions escalated further after Malatya’s Yazıhan Mayor Abdulvahap Göçer was referred to the party’s disciplinary board following critical remarks. Göçer called for the party to rid itself of corruption and alleged misconduct, claims that intensified internal debate.

Since taking office after the party’s contentious 2023 congress, Özel and his leadership team have faced scrutiny over disciplinary measures targeting members who call for investigations into alleged irregularities. In 2025, hundreds of party members were reportedly referred to disciplinary proceedings, with several prominent figures expelled.