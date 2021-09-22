The United Nations transferred 40 trucks of humanitarian aid through the Turkey-Syria border to northwestern Idlib province.

The trucks crossed into the Syrian territory through the Cilvegözü border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province.

People in need in Idlib and its surrounding areas will receive the aid.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to U.N. estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Bashar Assad regime and its allies.