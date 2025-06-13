The United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of a draft resolution requesting an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian aid in Gaza indicates a global condemnation of Israel, according to a Turkish official.

The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional and lasting cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, with 149 countries, including Germany, voting in favor.

The United States and Israel were among the 12 nations that voted against the measure, while 19 abstained.

The resolution, which also highlights the dire humanitarian situation in Palestine, noted the need for accountability to ensure that Israel respects its international law obligations.

In a post on X late Thursday, Efkan Ala, deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), welcomed the resolution.

“This decision is a clear indication that Israel’s disproportionate use of force and its policy of genocide against civilians have been condemned in the yes of the international community,” Ala said.

He said the resolution clearly conveyed the international community was not indifferent to the humanitarian tragedy of the Palestinian people and that it demonstrated a strong will regarding the necessity of an immediate cease-fire and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the region.

“Türkiye has strongly supported this will since the beginning and finds every step taken on the basis of human values and international law valuable,” he stressed.

He expressed hope for a “strong response” from the international community “on the ground.”

“We hope a cease-fire will be implemented immediately and humanitarian aid will reach those in need without interruption,” he said.

Ala assured Türkiye would continue to play an active role in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and maintain diplomatic initiatives for permanent peace.

The resolution also calls for the release of all hostages held by the Palestinian group Hamas and increased humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

Although resolutions passed by the 193-member General Assembly are nonbinding, they carry symbolic weight and reflect global sentiment. Since the outbreak of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, the assembly has passed several similar resolutions urging a halt to the fighting and greater protection of civilians.

"As a matter of urgency, the international community must launch a robust message, a message with regard to the situation in Gaza, and we strongly encourage all member states to vote in favor of this draft resolution," Spain's U.N. envoy, Hector Gomez Hernandez, said before the vote.

At least 55,207 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,924 people and injured 15,780 others, shattering a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.