As Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for the second vis-à-vis talks in Istanbul, the U.S. ambassador to Ankara praised Türkiye’s “unique” ability to foster regional dialogue.

“Türkiye has a traditional cooperation with both Russia and Ukraine, which enables them to establish significant dialogue,” Tom Barrack told Turkish private broadcaster NTV in an interview released Monday.

NATO member Türkiye, which has striven to maintain relations with both Kyiv and Moscow, has become a key mediator amid U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a deal to end the over three-year war.

Russia's invasion in February 2022 triggered the biggest European conflict since World War II.

Tens of thousands have been killed, swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine destroyed, and millions forced to flee their homes.

Trump has been growing increasingly frustrated at both Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not having struck a deal yet.

Ankara last week proposed a four-way summit hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin. Kremlin has flatly rejected such a notion, indicating Putin would meet Trump instead.

According to Barrack, the decisions taken at the meeting must be effective and come with security guarantees.

“Türkiye could help narrow down a few issues we need to produce a reasonable solution for all sides,” he said.

“President Trump is out of patience,” Barrack said. “With Türkiye’s intervention right now and elimination of operational issues, there could be a meeting between the leaders at the highest level and I believe we could resolve this matter for everyone involved.”

On the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, Barrack was firm that the group would abide by a March deal with Damascus to integrate into the new Syrian army following the ouster of Bashar Assad and a declaration from the PKK to end its four-decade terror campaign in Türkiye.

Washington has extensively cooperated with the YPG in northern Syria under the pretext of driving out remnants of Daesh terrorists.

When asked whether the U.S. would ever stop supporting the YPG, Barrack insisted the YPG was an “ally” to Washington and that the support provided was a “key factor for our congress.”

“It’s important to direct them to integrating into the new Syrian government. Everyone’s expectations must be reasonable,” Barrack said.

He has also been appointed special envoy to Syria.

Barrack praised Trump and Erdoğan’s cooperation on Syria as “something incredible.”

Trump last month announced the lifting of all U.S. sanctions on Syria to help the country recover after 14 years of civil war. He indicated he was persuaded to do so by Erdoğan in a landmark meeting he held with Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The envoy touted the “very good relationship” Trump and Erdoğan have.

“(Erdoğan and Trump) said they would give this new regime a chance. Nobody had guessed that,” Barrack said.