U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal slammed the White House for failure to open an investigation into the killing of Turkish American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi. Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank during a peaceful protest against illegal settlements.

"It has been 53 days since Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed in the West Bank, and we have seen no movement toward an independent investigation by the U.S. government," Jayapal wrote on X. Noting that the U.S. is the most prominent backer of military assistance to Israel, she said: "If the Israeli government is unwilling or unable to follow our own domestic laws as well as international humanitarian laws, we must demand accountability.” The congresswoman urged the U.S. to launch its own inquiry.

"To ensure the trust of our own U.S. citizens, we must initiate our own investigation into Eygi’s killing, use our leverage to demand changes to the IDF’s (Israeli army’s) rules of engagement, and apply our domestic laws to this situation for full accountability,” she said. Jayapal highlighted a recent push from Congress, noting that 102 members had signed a letter calling for an independent investigation into Eygi’s death. "My colleagues and I will not rest until we have answers,” she added.

Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish U.S. national, was killed by Israeli forces on Sept. 6 during a peaceful protest near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. A preliminary investigation by the Israeli army found that Eygi was "highly likely" hit "indirectly and unintentionally" by Israeli fire targeting a "main instigator of violent activity who hurled rocks" during the protest. However, video evidence and eyewitness accounts have contradicted Israel's version of events. A report by The Washington Post also revealed that Eygi was shot more than 30 minutes after the peak of confrontations in Beita and about 20 minutes after protesters had moved over 200 yards (182.88 meters) down the main road, away from Israeli forces. Eygi’s family says she was killed in a targeted attack and is calling on the U.S. government to launch an independent investigation into her killing.

Turkish authorities are also conducting their own investigation into Eygi’s killing.