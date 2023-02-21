The United States and the United Nations have assured their “full support” to Türkiye would continue after two more earthquakes struck the country’s southernmost province of Hatay, two weeks after massive tremors killed more than 41,000 people and destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

"We are deeply concerned by the news of earthquakes impacting areas already devastated in Türkiye and Syria," U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter late Monday.

"The U.S. will continue to extend our full support," he said.

Additional U.N. support

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took to Twitter to affirm that the world body is ready to provide "additional support" after the twin Hatay tremors.

"My thoughts continue to be with the people of Türkiye and Syria as they face the impact of new earthquakes striking the region this evening," Guterres wrote.

"U.N. teams on the ground are assessing the situation, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed," he added.

According to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), one of Monday’s quakes occurred at 8:04 p.m. local time (5:04 p.m. GMT) in the Defne district, with a magnitude of 6.4, while the other one, with a magnitude of 5.8, occurred three minutes later, with the epicenter in the Samandağ district.

It came as magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş struck 10 other provinces – Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye and Elazığ – on Feb. 6, killing at least 41,156 and injuring more than 108,000.

Several countries in the region, as far as Lebanon and the island of Cyprus, also felt the strong tremors, with neighboring Syria taking the more significant damage after Türkiye.

The war-ravaged country’s death toll has climbed above 5,800, with nearly 15,000 injured.

‘More money more quickly

The spokesperson for the secretary-general, Stephane Dujarric, too, took note of the “inherent risks to the ongoing humanitarian rescue operations” in the region, which particularly elevated following the earthquakes in Hatay, and called on U.N. member states to make “quicker” contributions to the ongoing aid campaign for Türkiye and Syria.

“It’s hard to say we’re delighted with the aid for Syria and Türkiye because we need more money; we need it more quickly because lives are at stake,” Dujarric told reporters at a daily briefing in Brussels.

Thanking the countries “that have already stepped by giving to the appeal” the U.N. has launched, Dujarric also informed that the U.N. team on the ground, including about 700 staff members, was currently helping with the rescue missions and that the organization was “surging” people to the area.

“We, in terms of search and rescue team, have a coordinating role since the U.N. does not have its search and rescue team, but we are working hand in glove with the government of Türkiye and supporting in whatever way we can,” Dujarric assured.

The U.N. announced an appeal for $397.6 million in humanitarian aid to the disaster zone on Feb. 14 and revealed 143 trucks carrying shelter and other items crossed through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salam borders into northwestern Idlib province from Türkiye between Feb. 9-13.

On Feb. 16, Guterres said the organization has appealed for $1 billion in humanitarian assistance to help earthquake survivors in Türkiye, which would prove vital in providing relief for three months to 5.2 million people and aid organizations rapidly scaling up food security, protection, education, water and shelter.