Turkish authorities detained 10 suspects on Tuesday in an operation targeting the current information technology network of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), prosecutors said.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued detention warrants for 13 suspects as part of an investigation into the group’s alleged organizational activities conducted through the encrypted messaging application Signal.

Investigators identified the suspects as allegedly operating within FETÖ’s current IT structure following efforts to decipher communications conducted through the application, according to prosecutors.

Teams from Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Ankara Police Department’s Counterterrorism Branch carried out simultaneous operations on Sept. 1.

Ten of the 13 suspects were detained during the raids, while authorities continued efforts to apprehend the remaining three, prosecutors said.

Findings recently uncovered an alleged matchmaking network operated by members of the FETÖ through the encrypted messaging application Signal. Technical examinations of seized digital materials revealed that the matchmaking system remained active in January and February 2025.

Investigators found that unmarried members, divorcees or individuals whose spouses had died could apply to designated “matchmaking coordinators” within the group to find potential partners.

Authorities further determined that dismissed military personnel and other individuals linked to the group were included in the matchmaking process.

The investigation is part of Türkiye’s continuing operations against FETÖ, which is responsible for the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, which killed 253 people and injured thousands.

Turkish authorities have continued nationwide investigations into the group’s networks, focusing on its alleged structures within state institutions as well as its financial, educational and communications networks.

Proceedings against the suspects remain underway.