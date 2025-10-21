Authorities announced on Tuesday that 13 people suspected of financing the terrorist group Daesh were detained. The Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul said an investigation based on a report by the financial crimes investigation board (MASAK) found suspects collected funds for intermediaries who, in turn, funneled money to Daesh members in “conflict zones.”

Suspects are accused of membership in a terrorist group and violating laws on the prevention of terrorist financing.

Operations were carried out in 12 locations in Istanbul’s seven districts to capture the suspects. During the search of the premises where suspects were caught, security forces discovered digital evidence linking them to Daesh.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) thwarted the terrorist group's efforts for recruitment, obtaining funds and logistics support after its latest operation in the aftermath of a church shooting in Istanbul in January 2024.

In December 2023, Turkish security forces detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh, who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi Embassy.

Terrorists from Daesh and other groups, such as the PKK and its Syrian wing, the YPG, rely on a network of members and supporters in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities have ordered the freezing of millions of lira worth of assets since 2013 to crack down on terrorism financiers in line with United Nations sanctions.