A total of 13 suspects were detained by Turkish security forces on Tuesday during domestic operations against the PKK terrorist group.

In the capital, Ankara, eight suspects were detained during an operation against the terrorist group's so-called "public health committee."

During the raids, documents and digital material related to the terrorist group were seized.

It was reported that suspects had undergone nearly a month of training in the terrorist group's main camp in the Qandil Mountains.

Following the education and training, they were assigned duties related to the terrorist group's organization, recruitment and propaganda.

The Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq operate as the main base for the PKK terrorist group. The PKK is known to have many hideouts and bases in northern Iraq from which to carry out attacks on Turkey.

The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eradicate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy away from targeting terrorist threats.

According to security forces, the suspects played a role in the group's activities in Turkey's southeastern urban centers in 2015.

The PKK dug ditches in the streets and launched attacks on police and soldiers when the terrorist group adopted an urban warfare strategy in 2015, ending a two-year reconciliation period.

In separate operations in eastern Kars and southern Adana provinces, five suspects were detained due to their links to the PKK terrorist group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.