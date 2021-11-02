Turkish security forces arrested at least 17 Daesh suspects in central Turkey, security sources said on Tuesday.

Police in Kayseri province launched an operation against operatives within the terrorist organization in Syria and Iraq, said the source on condition of anonymity.

The suspects were arrested in a simultaneous operation and digital evidence was seized during the operation, it added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched counterterrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.