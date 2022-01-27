Two PKK terrorists who recently surrendered to Turkish security forces after persuasion efforts reunited with their families in eastern Batman province on Wednesday.

The terrorists, who entered Turkey’s Şırnak province through the Habur crossing from Iraq on Jan. 23, reunited with their families on Wednesday, according to a report by Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

One of the terrorists had joined the PKK in France in 2017 and was sought by police over his membership in the terrorist organization, while the other had joined the group in Istanbul in 2014.

In their testimony, the two terrorists claimed that they were deceived into joining the PKK and that the terrorist group goes after younger people because it is easier to deceive and convince them. They also noted that they had attempted to flee many times before, but were caught by the terrorists, who deprived them of food and water for months. They added that there are many other terrorists who want to leave but are afraid of torture, execution and other forms of reprisal by the terrorists.

The mother of one of the surrendered terrorists said she waited eight years for her daughter to return and that she supports other parents protesting their children’s abduction by the PKK in front of the pro-PKK Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters in Diyarbakır.

“I never gave up and call on other mothers to do the same. Never give up, you will reunite with your children one day,” she said.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law if they surrender.

A significant number of suspected terrorists have begun to abandon the PKK and surrender, but many terrorists lack the courage to leave the terrorist group out of fear of severe punishment if caught.

Over the last four years, the number of PKK terrorists in Turkey has plunged by 83%.

The PKK's leadership is struggling to recruit both militants and higher ranks, according to reports. Additionally, many terrorists are reluctant to enter Turkey from Iraq to carry out attacks due to the high number of casualties.

In recent years, Turkey has stepped up domestic operations and efforts across its borders against the terrorist group and convinced a substantial number of members to abandon the PKK.

Protests by a group of families in front of the pro-PKK HDP headquarters in Diyarbakır demanding the return of their sons and daughters, who were recruited or kidnapped to fight for the terrorist group, have also helped increase the number of people surrendering.

Calls made by the families to their children urging them to return home and surrender, as well as the persuasion efforts by security forces, have been influential.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and base, as well as across the country’s borders.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.