As Turkish security forces' persuasion efforts continue as part of Turkey's comprehensive anti-terror operations, at least three PKK terrorists surrendered in Turkey's southeastern Şırnak province Monday.

In a statement released by the Şırnak governor's office, the terrorists who had escaped from the group through persuasion efforts of the gendarmerie command and security directorate teams surrendered to security forces in Turkey.

One of the terrorists was remanded in custody, while judicial procedures for the remaining two were ongoing.

It was also reported that security teams arrested at least seven people across the province over their suspected links to the PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). The suspects were arrested in multiple operations conducted between March 29 and April 4.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

In recent years, Turkey has stepped up operations at home and across its borders against the terrorist group and also convinced rising numbers of its members to quit the PKK.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

FETÖ was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.