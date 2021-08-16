Three Turkish soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

"Due to the contact between members of the separatist terrorist organization and close security elements in our base area on Aug. 15, 2021, in the area of Operation Claw-Lightning, our hero comrade in arms was seriously injured and died, despite all the interventions in the hospital where he was taken," the ministry said in a written statement released Sunday.

"A heroic comrade in arms was also wounded. Our wounded fellow soldier was immediately taken to the hospital and treated," the statement added.

While noting that Turkey is deeply pained and saddened by the incident, the ministry conveyed its condolences to the families of the fallen soldier, as well as the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish people.

"We wish a speedy recovery for our wounded personnel," the statement concluded.

On Monday, the ministry said the number of soldiers killed in northern Iraq reached three, while two others were injured.

Turkey launched Operations Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt on April 23 in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avaşin-Basyan regions near its borders.

Many PKK terrorist hideouts and bases are located in northern Iraq, from where they carry out attacks on Turkey.

The Turkish military regularly conducts cross-border operations in northern Iraq. Turkey has long stressed that it will not tolerate terrorist threats posed against its national security and has called on Iraqi officials to take the necessary steps to eliminate the terrorist group. Ankara previously noted that if the expected steps were not taken, it would not shy from targeting terrorist threats.